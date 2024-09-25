Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 10th

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DPG stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $11.79.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

