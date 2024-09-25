Edward T. Anderson Acquires 21,080 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,372.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BASE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 227,828 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,762,000 after acquiring an additional 118,372 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Couchbase by 18.1% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 809,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 123,927 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter worth about $9,059,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

