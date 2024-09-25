ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SIXH opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $416.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83.
About ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy
