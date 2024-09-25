Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 5,173 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Evan/ Fa Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $658,715.40.
- On Friday, August 9th, Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,032 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $30,990.96.
Veracyte Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $35.51.
Institutional Trading of Veracyte
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after buying an additional 266,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,179,000 after purchasing an additional 242,760 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,012,000 after purchasing an additional 242,760 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 23.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after purchasing an additional 509,340 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 67.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
