EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVEX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on EVE in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EVEX stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. EVE has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $845.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that EVE will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

