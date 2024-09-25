FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price Up 1.1% on Analyst Upgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Monday after Bernstein Bank raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $337.00. Bernstein Bank currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FedEx traded as high as $259.44 and last traded at $257.43. Approximately 1,172,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,852,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.64.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.74.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.58 and its 200-day moving average is $275.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

