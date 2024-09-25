FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 15.50 Per Share

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FIH group Stock Performance
FIH opened at GBX 261 ($3.49) on Wednesday. FIH group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The company has a market cap of £32.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,718.75 and a beta of 0.55.
FIH group Company Profile
