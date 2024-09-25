FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 15.50 Per Share

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FIH group Stock Performance

FIH opened at GBX 261 ($3.49) on Wednesday. FIH group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 290 ($3.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The company has a market cap of £32.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,718.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Get FIH group alerts:

FIH group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.