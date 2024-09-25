Financial Analysis: GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) versus Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Aclarion -10,967.15% -910.84% -218.13%

Volatility and Risk

GeneLink has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GeneLink and Aclarion”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aclarion $53,947.00 26.91 -$4.91 million N/A N/A

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aclarion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GeneLink and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aclarion has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 747.46%.

Summary

Aclarion beats GeneLink on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

