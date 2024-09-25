First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (FBTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
First Bankers Trustshares Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FBTT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. First Bankers Trustshares has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $19.75.
First Bankers Trustshares Company Profile
