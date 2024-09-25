Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Foran Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

FOM opened at C$4.11 on Monday. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.77.

