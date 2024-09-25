Frank Bisignano Sells 145,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $177.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $179.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $7,842,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

