General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $212.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $189.15 and last traded at $188.85, with a volume of 313108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.43.

Several other research firms have also commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 53.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $17,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

