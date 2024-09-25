Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Now Covered by Melius Research

Analysts at Melius Research began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $16.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,095 shares of company stock worth $8,876,548 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 73.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 201,881 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 54.0% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 105,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 677.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,981,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,741 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $35,980,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 80.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 127,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

