HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 196.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.71. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,372,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 212.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 284,036 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 428.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 115,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

