Head-To-Head Survey: Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) versus Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Embecta has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Embecta alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 6.23% -19.09% 12.27% Profound Medical -350.14% -71.28% -54.70%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.12 billion 0.78 $70.40 million $1.21 12.45 Profound Medical $7.88 million 23.30 -$28.57 million ($1.29) -5.81

This table compares Embecta and Profound Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Embecta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Embecta and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50 Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Embecta presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.37%. Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 83.33%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Embecta.

Summary

Embecta beats Profound Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Profound Medical

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.