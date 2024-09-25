Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $67.10 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.
In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $401,386.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 240.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
