International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 million, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.44% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.