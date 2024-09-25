International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 million, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.