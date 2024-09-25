Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 5,598,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 8,299,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Specifically, Director Michael Blitzer sold 662,673 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $5,427,291.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,062,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,864.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 250,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $2,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,380.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $2,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,926.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUNR. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $952.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.