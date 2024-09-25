Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 46.09% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
