Iris BioTechnologies (OTCMKTS:IRSB) versus Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Critical Comparison

Iris BioTechnologies (OTCMKTS:IRSB) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iris BioTechnologies and Repligen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris BioTechnologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repligen $602.35 million 13.25 $41.58 million $0.25 571.40

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Iris BioTechnologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris BioTechnologies N/A N/A N/A Repligen -0.32% 3.36% 2.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Iris BioTechnologies and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris BioTechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Repligen 0 2 8 0 2.80

Repligen has a consensus price target of $188.38, suggesting a potential upside of 31.87%. Given Repligen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repligen is more favorable than Iris BioTechnologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repligen beats Iris BioTechnologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris BioTechnologies

Iris BioTechnologies, Inc., a life science company, develops solutions for the detection and monitoring of monogenic and complex genomic diseases. It is developing nano-biochip technology platform used for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with breast cancer, neurological disorders, heart diseases, diabetes, and other gene-related metabolic problems. The company also develops BioWindows, an artificial intelligence system, which provides data and analysis for clinical applications, drug development, and stem cell research. Iris BioTechnologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company’s chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company provides filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration, buffer exchange, and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and ProConnex TFDF flow paths. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE, FlowVPE, and FlowVPX brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

