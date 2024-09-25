Ispire Technology (ISPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPRGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ispire Technology Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ ISPR opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Ispire Technology has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $353.63 million, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Ispire Technology in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Earnings History for Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR)

