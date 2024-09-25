Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 16,600 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$250,660.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 23,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$329,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 27,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$397,936.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$14.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.09 and a 12-month high of C$15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

