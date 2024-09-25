Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNSO. Bank of America cut MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $13.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MINISO Group has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,510,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,950 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,119,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,646,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 868,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 804,706 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

