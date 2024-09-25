JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SCDS opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

