Jtc Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.30 (LON:JTC)

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JTC Stock Performance

LON JTC opened at GBX 1,052 ($14.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,057.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 947.17. JTC has a 52-week low of GBX 623.50 ($8.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,178 ($15.77). The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7,557.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JTC from GBX 1,300 ($17.41) to GBX 1,400 ($18.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

