Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) PT Raised to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Get Kenvue alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.55.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.