Kkr Credit Income Fund (KKC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on October 14th

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Price Performance
