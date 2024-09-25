KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $812.80 Average PT from Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $812.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Raymond James increased their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $770.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $769.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.05. KLA has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

