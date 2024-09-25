Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:LGI opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

