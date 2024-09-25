Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 171.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of LILM stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. Lilium has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lilium by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,514,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 164,672 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Financial Designs Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

