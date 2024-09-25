Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$25.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.42.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$29.41 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$30.64. The company has a market cap of C$7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 2.5613577 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60. In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total transaction of C$477,891.90. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,122. Insiders own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

