Melinda Snowden Purchases 1,500 Shares of Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) Stock

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW – Get Free Report) insider Melinda Snowden purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.58 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of A$17,374.50 ($11,900.34).
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.
