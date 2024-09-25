Milena Mondini de Focatiis Sells 18,510 Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 18,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,810 ($37.63), for a total value of £520,131 ($696,479.65).

Admiral Group Stock Performance

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,784 ($37.28) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,792.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,724.53. The company has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,125.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95. Admiral Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,143 ($42.09).

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 71 ($0.95) dividend. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,641.22%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

