MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

MINISO Group Price Performance

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 645,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 898,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

