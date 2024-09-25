Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI) to Issue GBX 0.09 Dividend

Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Miton UK Microcap Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MINI opened at GBX 48.23 ($0.65) on Wednesday. Miton UK Microcap has a 52-week low of GBX 45.40 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 56.50 ($0.76). The company has a market capitalization of £45.64 million and a PE ratio of -85.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.10.

Miton UK Microcap Company Profile

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

