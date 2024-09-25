Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI) to Issue GBX 0.09 Dividend

Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Miton UK Microcap Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of MINI opened at GBX 48.23 ($0.65) on Wednesday. Miton UK Microcap has a 52-week low of GBX 45.40 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 56.50 ($0.76). The company has a market capitalization of £45.64 million and a PE ratio of -85.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.10.
Miton UK Microcap Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Miton UK Microcap
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Here’s Why Surgery Partners Could Be the Next Hot Takeover
Receive News & Ratings for Miton UK Microcap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton UK Microcap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.