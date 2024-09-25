Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MPLX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

NYSE MPLX opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $45.09.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 73.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

