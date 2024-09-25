Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.39 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.55.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

