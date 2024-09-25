Nigel Rich CBE Buys 5,611 Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £3,591.04 ($4,808.57).
Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 28th, Nigel Rich CBE purchased 18,843 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £12,436.38 ($16,652.89).
Foxtons Group Stock Down 0.3 %
FOXT stock opened at GBX 61.80 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £187.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,090.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. Foxtons Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34.30 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 71.40 ($0.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foxtons Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.