NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 15th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

