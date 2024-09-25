NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 15th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
