NVIDIA Co. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVDA opened at $120.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock valued at $521,745,907. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

