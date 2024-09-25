On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.30.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ONON shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James began coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
ONON stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. ON has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
