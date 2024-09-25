OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.06.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,558.46%.
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
