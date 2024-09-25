Patrick K. Callahan Sells 7,696 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,964,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,384.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PGR opened at $256.60 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.90 and its 200 day moving average is $218.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.18.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

