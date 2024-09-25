Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINS. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

NYSE PINS opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 150.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,776 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,655,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after buying an additional 2,023,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 45.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,735,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,846,000 after buying an additional 1,798,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

