Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Up 17.5 %
POLA opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 55.56%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
