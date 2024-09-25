Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 17.5 %

POLA opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 55.56%.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.