Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.20.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 581,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,739,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after buying an additional 274,212 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,891,000 after buying an additional 272,773 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,827,000 after acquiring an additional 171,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

