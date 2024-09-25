Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.20.
PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of PBH stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $75.80.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prestige Consumer Healthcare
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.