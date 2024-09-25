Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Public Policy Stock Performance

LON PPHC opened at GBX 131 ($1.75) on Wednesday. Public Policy has a 1 year low of GBX 103 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.87). The company has a market capitalization of £156.90 million and a PE ratio of -1,310.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Public Policy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Public Policy

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

