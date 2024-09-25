Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issued By Zacks Research

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $16.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $193.75 target price (up from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W downgraded Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.30.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.85 on Monday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $209.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 780,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,440 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

