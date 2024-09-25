RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist Financial

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

RDNT opened at $69.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.77 and a beta of 1.74. RadNet has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $71.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.53 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 732,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

