Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

LON:RECI opened at GBX 129.71 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.25. The company has a market cap of £287.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,310.00 and a beta of 0.42. Real Estate Credit Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 113.50 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.56 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

About Real Estate Credit Investments

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.