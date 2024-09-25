Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Down 0.2 %
LON:RECI opened at GBX 129.71 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.25. The company has a market cap of £287.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,310.00 and a beta of 0.42. Real Estate Credit Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 113.50 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.56 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.
About Real Estate Credit Investments
